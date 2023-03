Makapuʻu Beach is one of Oʻahu’s top bodyboarding and bodysurfing spots, but as with Sandy Beach Park, Makapuʻu is strictly the domain of experts who can handle rough water and dangerous currents. In summer, when the wave action disappears, calmer waters allow swimming. The beach park has restrooms, outdoor showers, drinking water and lifeguards, and the beach is a short walk from the car park.