Kailua

A long, graceful bay protected by a coral reef is Kailua’s delight. The nearly 4-mile-long stretch of ivory sand is made for strolling, and the weather and wave conditions can be just about perfect for swimming, kayaking, windsurfing and kitesurfing. None of this has gone unnoticed. Decades ago expatriates from the mainland bought up cottages crowded into the little neighborly lanes; the ones near the beachfront were often replaced with megahouses. South along the shore lies the exclusive enclave of Lanikai, with million-dollar views – and mansions to match.

In ancient times Kailua (meaning ʻTwo Seas’) was a home to Hawaiian chiefs, including, briefly, Kamehameha the Great after he conquered Oʻahu. Today it’s the Windward Coast’s largest town, where you’ll find the vast majority of the coast’s restaurants and retail. This is the place for a day trip from Waikiki or a weeklong pleasurable idyll.

Explore Kailua

  • Kailua Beach Park

    A wide arc of sand drapes around the jewel-colored waters of Kailua Bay, bookended by formidable volcanic headlands and with interesting little islands…

  • U

    Ulupo Heiau State Monument

    Rich in stream-fed agricultural land, fishing grounds and protected canoe landings, Kailua was an ancient economic center that supported at least three…

  • K

    Kalama Beach Park

    Kalama Beach Park, 1 mile north of Kailua Beach Park on Kalaheo Ave, is the best place to park for a great walk. Climb over the grassy lawn to a much more…

  • K

    Kawai Nui Marsh

    One of Hawaii’s largest freshwater marshes, Kawai Nui provides flood protection for the town and a habitat for endangered waterbirds, and is also one of…

  • L

    Lanikai Beach

    Just southeast of Kailua, Lanikai is an exclusive residential neighborhood fronting a gorgeous stretch of powdery white sand overlooking two postcard…

  • H

    Hamakua Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary

    Downstream from Kawai Nui Marsh, this tiny nature preserve provides more habitat for rare waterbirds, including the koloa maoli (Hawaiian duck), aeʻo …

