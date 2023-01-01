Kailua Beach Park

A wide arc of sand drapes around the jewel-colored waters of Kailua Bay, bookended by formidable volcanic headlands and with interesting little islands rising offshore. It’s ideal for long, leisurely walks, family outings and all kinds of aquatic activities such as kitesurfing and windsurfing. The beach has a gently sloping sandy bottom with usually calm waters; it’s excellent for swimming year-round, especially in the morning. The wind can blow any time but generally kicks up in the afternoon.

This is the place to be at sunset, when it seems as though half the community gathers on the small dunes to watch the reflected glow in the sky.