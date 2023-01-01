Waimanalo Bay Beach Park

Also known as Sherwood Forest, as a gang likening themselves to Robin Hood and his merry men operated here in the 1960s, this broad sandy beach backed by ironwood trees is spectacular, popular with surfers and bodyboarders. Countless weddings take place on the enchanting strand. There are lifeguards, campsites and restrooms. Entrance is opposite the Honolulu Polo Club. At research time Native Hawaiian protests against planned development were taking place, but access to the beach park was not disrupted.