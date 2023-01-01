Bellows Field Beach Park

An extenuation of stunning Waimanalo Beach, this beach park is only open to civilians on weekends (and national holidays), as it fronts Bellows Air Force Station. Lifeguards, showers, restrooms, drinking water and camping are all on-site. The entrance is just north of Waimanalo Bay Beach Park; you can walk along the sand to Bellows Field Beach even when the vehicle entrance is closed.

The first Japanese POW of WWII was captured here the day after the Pearl Harbor attack when his midget submarine ran aground on coral in Waimanalo Bay.