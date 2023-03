Downstream from Kawai Nui Marsh, this tiny nature preserve provides more habitat for rare waterbirds, including the koloa maoli (Hawaiian duck), aeʻo (Hawaiian black-necked stilt), ʻalae keʻokeʻo (Hawaiian coot) and ʻalae ʻula (Hawaiian moorhen). Bird-watching is best after heavy rains. To keep these endangered birds wild, do not feed them. Park off Hamakua Dr, behind Down to Earth natural-foods store.