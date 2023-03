Offshore in Kaneʻohe Bay, Moku o Loʻe (Coconut Island), southeast of Heʻeia State Park, was a royal playground, named for the coconut trees planted there in the mid-19th century by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop. During WWII, the US military used it for R&R. Today the Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology occupies much of the island, which you might recognize from the opening credits Gilligan’s Island.