Gyotaku by Naoki

You'll probably have seen Naoki's magnificent gyotaku (Japanese-style fish prints) all over Oʻahu in galleries, restaurants and bars, but there's nothing like watching him print up a freshly caught fish in his own studio in Kaneʻohe. All the fish he prints are eaten later and the spectacular art on hand is for sale. If you've been out fishing and have a trophy you'd like him to print, get in touch before you eat it!

Call ahead to check the studio is open because Naoki is often out fishing or at local schools teaching the kids about marine conservation. His studio is a little hard to find, but well worth the effort.