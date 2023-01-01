Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden

The dramatic ridged cliffs of the Koʻolau Range are arrayed in front of you like an Imax screen at Oʻahu’s largest botanical garden. It encompasses 400 acres of trees and flowers from around the world. Plants are arranged in six regionally themed areas accessible by car. Pick up a map at the small visitor center, located at the far end of Luluku Rd, over 1 mile mauka (inland) from the Kamehameha Hwy.

The garden and lake were designed and built by the US Army Corps of Engineers to provide flood protection for Kaneʻohe.