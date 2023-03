On the Honolulu side of the island, you can make a scenic side trip along a remnant of the Old Pali Hwy, now called Nuʻuanu Pali Dr. The road runs through lush vegetation and a cathedral of trees draped with hanging vines and philodendrons. You can make this interesting detour heading in either direction when traveling over the modern Pali Hwy. Look out for Nuʻuanu Pali Dr road signs pointing east of the new Pali Hwy.