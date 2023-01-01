Royal Mausoleum State Monument

Known as Mauna ʻAla, or Fragrant Hills, in Hawaiian, this is the final resting place of Hawaii's two prominent royal families, the Kamehamehas and the Kalakauas. Completed in 1865 for Prince Albert, it's adjacent to the public Oʻahu Cemetery. The mausoleum is home to the remains of almost all of Hawaii's monarchs, their consorts, and various princes and princesses. A sacred place to all Hawaiians, the manicured grounds are peaceful and the Gothic Revival chapel is on the National Register of Historic Places.