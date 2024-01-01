Lum Sai Ho Tong

Honolulu

Founded in 1899, the Lum Sai Ho Tong Society was one of more than 100 societies started by Chinese immigrants in Hawaii to help preserve their cultural identity. This one was for the Lum clan hailing from west of the Yellow River. The tiny Tin Hau temple on the 2nd floor opens twice daily for respectful worship and visits. It's thick with incense and smoke.

