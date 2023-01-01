Izumo Taishakyo Mission

This Shintō shrine was built by Japanese immigrants in 1906. It was confiscated during WWII by the city and wasn’t returned to the community until the early 1960s. Ringing the bell at the shrine entrance is considered an act of purification for those who come to pray. Thousands of good-luck amulets are sold here, especially on January 1, when the temple heaves with people who come seeking New Year’s blessings. The original Izumo Taisha is in Shimane Prefecture, Japan.