This neoclassical landmark first opened in 1922, when silent films were played to the tunes of a pipe organ. Dubbed the ‘Pride of the Pacific,’ the theater ran continuous shows during WWII, but the development of Waikiki cinemas in the 1960s finally brought down the curtain. After multimillion-dollar restorations, this nationally registered historic site reopened in 1996 and is now a major venue for live performances. By night, the elaborate neon signage has a seductive glow.