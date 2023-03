The best free view in Honolulu! At this hillside park, sweeping views extend from Diamond Head on the left, across Waikiki and downtown Honolulu, to the Waiʻanae Range on the right. The airport is visible on the coast and Pearl Harbor beyond that. The blue Pacific is a backdrop to everything. It's less than 2.5 miles up Round Top Dr from Makiki St to the park entrance. Signs detail the area's history as a macadamia nut farm.