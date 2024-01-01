John Young Museum of Art

Honolulu

A short walk downhill from the UH Campus Center, the John Young Museum of Art features 20th-century Hawaii painter John Young’s collection of artifacts from the Pacific islands, Africa, Asia and Mesoamerica, mostly ceramics, pottery and sculpture. The museum has a lovely outdoor courtyard and hosts excellent special exhibitions – often with Hawaii themes.

