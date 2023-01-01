Hiroshima to Honolulu Friendship Torii

In a grassy median called the Mōʻiliʻili Triangle Park sits a symbol of Honolulu's close ties to Japan. This bright red Shintō gate is a half-size replica of a famous torii (traditional gate) at the water’s edge of Miyajima Island, just south of Hiroshima. Few know that Honolulu and Hiroshima are sister cities, even fewer know that the two cities' ties go back to the 19th century – when the first wave of Japanese immigrants were drawn from the Hiroshima region.