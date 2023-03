The Ala Wai Canal was completed in 1927 to drain the taro fields, marshes and swamps that would become present-day Waikiki. Running from Kapahulu Ave, the waterway runs in a straight line down the back of Waikiki before turning left and out to sea between the Ala Wai Yacht Harbor and Ala Moana Beach Park's Magic Island. The canal is a popular spot with kayakers and outrigger-canoe teams.