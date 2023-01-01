Nestled up against the Halekulani luxury resort, Gray’s Beach has suffered some of the Waikiki strip’s worst erosion. Because the seawall in front of the Halekulani hotel is on the waterline, there's often no sand here at all, though the offshore waters do offer decent swimming conditions. Public access is along a narrow elevated walkway, which is disconnected and can make trying to walk from the Outrigger Reef hotel to the Royal Hawaiian a hassle.

The beach is named after Gray’s-by-the-Sea, a 1920s boarding house that stood here.