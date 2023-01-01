Kahaloa & Ulukou Beaches

The narrow beach between the Royal Hawaiian and Moana Surfrider hotels is Waikiki’s busiest section of sand and surf, making it great for people-watching. Most of the beach has a shallow bottom with a gradual slope. The only drawback for swimmers is its popularity with beginner surfers, and the occasional catamaran landing hazard. Queens and Canoes, Waikiki’s best-known surf breaks, are just offshore. Paddle further offshore over a lagoon to Populars (aka ‘Pops’), a favorite of longboarders.