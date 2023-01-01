Royal Hawaiian Hotel

With its Moorish-style turrets and archways, this gorgeously restored 1927 art deco landmark, dubbed the ‘Pink Palace,’ is a throwback to the era when Rudolph Valentino was the romantic idol and travel to Hawaii was by Matson Navigation luxury liner. Its guest list reads like a who’s-who of A-list celebrities, from royalty to Rockefellers, along with luminaries such as Charlie Chaplin and Babe Ruth. Today, historic tours explore the architecture and lore of this grande dame.

Don't miss the remarkable painting of Hawaii completed by Ernest Clegg for the hotel's opening. Painted directly on the plaster, it has been a permanent feature outside the elevators in the original building since the hotel opened. The free tours are recommended and no reservations are needed – meet at the bakery off the lobby.