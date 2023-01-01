Princess Kaiulani Statue

Princess Kaiulani was heir to the throne when the Kingdom of Hawaii was overthrown in 1893. This statue of the princess feeding her beloved peacocks sits in Waikiki's Kaiulani Triangle Park and was unveiled in 1999 on the 124th anniversary of her birth. Known for her beauty, intelligence and determination, the Princess visited President Cleveland in Washington after the overthrow but could not prevent the annexation of Hawaii by the US. She died at the young age of 23.