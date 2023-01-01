Fort DeRussy Beach

Less crowded than adjoining beaches, this often-overlooked beauty extends along the shore of its namesake military facility. The water is usually calm and good for swimming, but it’s shallow at low tide. When conditions are right, windsurfers, bodyboarders and board surfers all play here. KOA Beach Service rents bodyboards, kayaks and snorkel sets. A wide, grassy lawn with palm trees offers some sparse shade, an alternative to baking on the sand.

There are shady picnic tables and a snack bar selling drinks and cold beer.