Fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village, large Kahanamoku Beach is Waikiki’s westernmost beach. It takes its name from Duke Kahanamoku (1890–1968), the legendary Waikiki surfer whose family once owned the land where the resort now stands. Hawaii’s champion surfer and Olympic gold medal winner learned to swim right here. The beach offers calm swimming conditions and a gently sloping, if rocky, bottom. Public access is at the end of Paoa Pl, off Kalia Rd, and Holomoana St (where there's easy parking).

Behind the beach, the artificially created Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon offers family-friendly placid waters and sand.