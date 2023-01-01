US Army Museum of Hawai‘i

At Fort DeRussy, this museum exhibits an almost mind-numbing array of military paraphernalia as it relates to Hawaii’s history, starting with shark-tooth clubs that Kamehameha the Great used to win control of the island more than two centuries ago. Old photographs and stories convey an understanding of the influence of the US military presence in Hawaii.

Extensive exhibits include displays on the 442nd, the Japanese American regiment that became the most decorated regiment in WWII, and on Kauaʻi-born Eric Shinseki, a retired four-star army general who spoke out against the US invasion of Iraq and who served as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. The building was once the fortified Shore Battery Randolph, which housed large defense guns. It resisted demolition efforts 1969, so it was converted to today's museum.