University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa

About 2 miles northeast of Waikiki, the main campus of the statewide university system has a contemporary feel offset by towering, ancient trees. Today, its breezy, tree-shaded campus is crowded with students from islands throughout Polynesia and Micronesia. The university has strong programs in astronomy, oceanography and marine biology, as well as Hawaiian, Pacific and Asian studies.

From Waikiki or downtown Honolulu, take bus 4 or 13; from Ala Moana, catch bus 6 or 18.

The campus self-guided walking tour is an excellent way to explore the campus.