Embraced by tropical sculpture gardens, this art museum occupies an estate house constructed in 1925 for Oʻahu-born Anna Rice Cooke, a missionary descendant and wealthy arts patron. Inside the main galleries are changing exhibits of paintings, sculpture and other contemporary artwork from the 1940s through to today by international, national and island artists. There is a small cafe and gift shop on site. Tickets are also valid for same-day admission to the Honolulu Museum of Art.

From Waikiki, take bus 2, 13 or B CityExpress! toward downtown Honolulu and get off at the corner of Beretania and Alapaʻi Sts; walk one block makai (seaward) along Alapaʻi St and transfer to bus 15 bound for Pacific Heights, which stops outside Spalding House.