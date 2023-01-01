Kauai Coffee Company

With more than 4 million trees planted on former sugar fields, Hawaii’s largest coffee estate produces around 60% of the state’s entire crop. In the company store, visitors can glimpse the roasting process, inspect historical photos and sample estate-grown coffees (which don’t enjoy a particularly high reputation among connoisseurs). Follow a short walking trail to see trees and machinery close-up, or join a free guided tour to learn more.

You can also dive further into the brewing process on the hour-long Coffee on the Brain tour ($20; 8:30am Tue, Thu & Sun), or take a 2hr tram tour through the estate (adult/child $60/40; 9am Mon-Fri).

The farm is signposted off Kaumuali‘i Hwy, 1.6 miles along Hwy 540 east of Port Allen, and 2.5 miles southwest of Kalaheo.