Waimea Canyon Drive

This magnificent scenic drive traces the entire length of Waimea Canyon’s western rim and continues into Kokeʻe State Park, climbing 19 miles from the coast to Puʻu o Kila Lookout. Starting from Waimea's visitor center as Waimea Canyon Dr, it meets Kokeʻe Rd after 8 miles, and takes its name. Scenic lookouts along the way offer superb views – plus restrooms and the occasional food truck – and several have short hiking trails too, but there are no gas stations.

Come first thing in the morning and you can beat the crowds by driving straight to the far end of the road, then visiting the lookouts in reverse order as you descend.