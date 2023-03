This secluded sandy beach feels as though it’s sitting on the reef, so it’s no surprise that there’s excellent snorkeling. To get here, hike the Maha‘ulepu Heritage Trail or drive the dirt road that starts shortly beyond the Grand Hyatt, first for 1.6 miles to the junction where gates both left and ahead force you to turn right, and then for another 0.8 miles to the parking area, from which a trail leads to the beach.

This final stretch of road is open 7:30am to 6pm daily, to 7pm in summer.