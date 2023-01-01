The site of a pre-contact Hawaiian village just inland from Po‘ipu Beach was set aside by the county in 2010. You can’t enter the complex, which is being restored by community volunteers. During the 14th century, it held a heiau (temple) dedicated to Kane, the god of fresh water, as well as homes, fishponds and taro patches. A viewing area stands beside a stone platform that was used for astronomical observations, where four carved ki‘i (tiki images) have been re-erected.