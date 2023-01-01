This long swath of prime sand west of Po‘ipu Beach Park is open to all, even if it does stretch right in front of the hotel and condo complexes from which it gets its alternative nicknames, Sheraton Beach and Kiahuna Beach.

The water is often too rough for kids, although an offshore reef tames the waves enough for strong ocean swimmers and snorkelers. To get here, drive to the end of Ho‘onani Rd.

Experienced surfers and bodyboarders can attempt the breaks near the Sheraton, but those waters are famous for sneaker sets (rogue waves that appear from nowhere), and the rocky coast makes it difficult to get offshore and back.