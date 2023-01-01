There are no monster waves or idyllic solitude at the South Shore's most popular beach, but it's a go-to spot with something for everyone. Patrolled by resident honu (sea turtles) in the shallows, the beach is protected by a rocky reef that attracts fish of all kinds. It spills into two separate bays connected by the reef offshore and bisected by a sandbar. Add lifeguards, picnic tables, toilets and outdoor showers, and you have one safe, family-friendly beach.

There's parking across from the beach, at the end of Hoʻowili Rd. A grassy lawn links to Brennecke’s Beach just east, and there are three surf breaks nearby.