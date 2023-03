With a sandbar bottom and a notch of sand and sea wedged between two lava rock outcrops, this little beach flanks the eastern edge of Po‘ipu Beach Park. Check with lifeguards there before venturing out. No surfboards are allowed near shore, so bodyboarders rule, bobbing in the water, waiting for the next set at any time of day or year. Tourists sit on the roadside stone wall, gawking at the action.