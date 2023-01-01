Unless you’re an expert surfer, bodyboarder or bodysurfer, keep your feet dry at ‘Shipwrecks,’ the half-mile crescent of light gold sand that skirts Keoneloa Bay in front of the Grand Hyatt. Row after row of waves crash close to shore, giving Shipwrecks a rugged, untamed feel, so it’s best to simply enjoy an invigorating walk. This is the starting point for the hike along the magnificent Maha‘ulepu Coast.

Rocky Makahuena Point to the west, covered with condos, is the southernmost tip of Kauaʻi. Makawehi Point, the gigantic lithified sand dune that looms immediately east, is famous as a site for daredevil cliff-jumpers, many of whom have been seriously injured or even killed.