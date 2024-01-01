On the grounds of Outrigger’s Kiahuna Plantation complex, this diverting, if modest, cactus and exotic flower garden established in the 1930s boasts winding paths, a koi pond and colorful shocks of orchids. It now holds a restaurant, the Plantation Gardens.
Moir Paʻu a Laka
Poʻipu
