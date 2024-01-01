Moir Paʻu a Laka

Poʻipu

LoginSave

On the grounds of Outrigger’s Kiahuna Plantation complex, this diverting, if modest, cactus and exotic flower garden established in the 1930s boasts winding paths, a koi pond and colorful shocks of orchids. It now holds a restaurant, the Plantation Gardens.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Outrigger canoe near the beach of Hanalei Bay just after sunrise.

    Hanalei Bay

    22.63 MILES

    Hanalei Bay is Kauaʻi's postcard-perfect beach, embracing surfers, paddlers, bodyboarders and beach bums alike. It's a perfect crescent of golden sand…

  • Photo Taken In Kilauea, United States

    Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge

    24.68 MILES

    The gloriously scenic wildlife refuge that marks the northernmost tip of the major Hawaiian islands protects both nesting seabirds on the coastal cliffs…

  • Limahuli garden in Kauai, Hawaii.

    Limahuli Garden

    24.66 MILES

    Perhaps the most beautiful spot on an island of unsurpassed beauty, this magnificent garden is a must-see stop on any North Shore itinerary. Besides…

  • A Hawaiian monk seal lounges on Ke'e Beach.

    Keʻe Beach

    24.9 MILES

    Long renowned as one of the North Shore’s most glorious beaches, lovely Ke‘e Beach, beside the Kalalau trailhead at the end of Kuhio Hwy, has been given a…

  • National Tropical Botanical Garden

    National Tropical Botanical Garden

    2.24 MILES

    Two superb gardens in lush Lawa‘i Valley, run by the National Tropical Botanical Garden, are open to visitors. Allerton Garden, spreading back from a…

  • View of the Napali Coast, Pu'u O Kila overlook, Waimea Canyon State Park, Koke'e State Park, Kauai, Hawaii

    Kokeʻe State Park

    20.68 MILES

    Besides the two Na Pali lookouts at the end of the paved highway, Koke‘e State Park is the starting point for almost 50 miles of outstanding hiking trails…

  • drive up to the Jagged peaks in the valley of waimea canyon; Shutterstock ID 1789907294; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 1789907294

    Waimea Canyon Drive

    18.84 MILES

    This magnificent scenic drive traces the entire length of Waimea Canyon’s western rim and continues into Kokeʻe State Park, climbing 19 miles from the…

  • Red and yellow hawaiian canoe with outrigger on the beach at Hanalei pier at dawn as the sun lights the sky over Na Pali mountains 179311358 sky, bay, sea, calm, pier, shed, dawn, boat, coast, kauai, kayak, beach, jetty, ocean, island, nobody, travel, clouds, scenic, hawaii, coastal, sunrise, pacific, walkway, tropical, dramatic, paradise, relaxing, mountain, seascape, peaceful, beautiful, coastline, landscape, pali, canoe, hanalei, hawaiian, na

    Black Pot Beach Park (Hanalei Pier)

    23.19 MILES

    The short easternmost stretch of Hanalei Bay, alongside the rivermouth, usually offers the calmest surf among the wild North Shore swells, and is popular…

View more attractions

Nearby Poʻipu attractions

1. Poʻipu Beach

0.11 MILES

This long swath of prime sand west of Po‘ipu Beach Park is open to all, even if it does stretch right in front of the hotel and condo complexes from which…

2. Kanei‘olouma

0.43 MILES

The site of a pre-contact Hawaiian village just inland from Po‘ipu Beach was set aside by the county in 2010. You can’t enter the complex, which is being…

3. Poʻipu Beach Park

0.43 MILES

There are no monster waves or idyllic solitude at the South Shore's most popular beach, but it's a go-to spot with something for everyone. Patrolled by…

4. Brennecke's Beach

0.56 MILES

With a sandbar bottom and a notch of sand and sea wedged between two lava rock outcrops, this little beach flanks the eastern edge of Po‘ipu Beach Park…

5. Baby Beach

0.78 MILES

Introduce tots to the ocean at this beach, where the water is barely thigh high. The sandy shore runs behind the beach homes on Ho‘ona Rd west of Koloa…

6. Prince Kuhio Park

0.91 MILES

Dedicated to the memory of Prince Jonah Kuhio (1871-1922), the Territory of Hawaii’s first delegate to the US Congress, this landscaped park holds little…

7. Lawaʻi (Beach House) Beach

1.07 MILES

For such a tiny beach, this snorkeling and surfing spot gets lots of attention. Just west of the landmark Beach House, it’s not particularly scenic or…

8. St Raphael's Catholic Church

1.13 MILES

Kaua‘i’s first Catholic church was constructed in 1854 using lava rock and coral mortar to build walls 3ft thick. It was plastered over when enlarged in…