The main viewpoint at this large lookout (elevation 3640ft) faces down the deep gorge carved by Waiahulu Stream as it races to join Waimea Canyon. Look straight ahead to spot hikers on the Canyon Trail heading along the exposed red-rock promontory across the gulf.

A separate, signposted overlook faces in the opposite direction, over the Pacific towards the island of Ni‘ihau, on the horizon 17 miles southwest. It’s best seen in the morning; by sunset, it’s lost in the haze.