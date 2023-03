Of all Kaua‘i’s wonders, none can touch Waimea Canyon for grandeur. Few would expect the island to hold such a gargantuan abyss of lava rock; popularly known as ‘the Grand Canyon of the Pacific’, it’s 10 miles long and over 3500ft deep. Flowing through it, Waimea River is fed by tributaries that flush reddish-brown waters from the mountaintop plateau that cradles the Alaka‘i Swamp.