While certainly not a swimming beach, this little cove lures visitors to pick through the well-worn debris along the shoreline. The glass hasn’t come far; it’s washed out to sea from an old dumpsite nearby, shaped and rounded by the waves, then returned as colorful ‘pebbles’ here. Whether there’s anything interesting or attractive the day you come is pure luck.

To get here, simply turn left on Aka‘ula St just before Port Allen wharf.