Kukuiolono Park

You’re only likely to visit this little park if you’re staying in Kalaheo. It’s worth a quick stop, though, to stroll through its fascinating Hawaiian Rock Garden, displaying rocks brought from nearby sites that were significant to pre-contact Hawaiians. The park also holds an inexpensive nine-hole golf course.

Throughout the gardens you will find sweeping views and grassy grounds, perfect for strolling, picnicking or running. Kukuiolono means ‘light of Lono,’ referring to the torches that Hawaiians once placed on this hill to help guide canoes safely to the shore.

To get here, turn left on to Papalina Rd from Kaumualiʻi Hwy (heading west).