The surf jets through like a mini-geyser through these two blowholes in the lava-rock reef. The spurts are typically less than 30ft and last only seconds, but can reach twice that height during big surf. This is a major stop on coach tours, so the path from the parking lot is lined with tacky souvenir stands.

To get here, follow Lawaʻi Rd west along the coast from the Kukui‘ula roundabout for just under 2 miles.