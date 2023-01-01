Part of the National Tropical Botanical Gardens, this gorgeous garden showcases palms, flowering and spice trees, orchids and rare endemic species, plus a pretty stream and a waterfall. For budget travelers, the self-guided tour allows you to wander in the vast grounds without watching the clock. Advance reservations are required, however. Transport to the park is included in the entrance fee, with buses leaving every hour from park headquarters. There are five interpretative trails on-site.