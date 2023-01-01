Lawaʻi International Center

Open for occasional tours, this sublimely peaceful site once held a Hawaiian heiau (temple). In 1904, however, Japanese immigrants placed 88 miniature Shingon Buddhist shrines along a steep hillside path here, symbolizing the pilgrimage shrines of Shikoku, Japan. Since the 1980s, the shrines have been beautifully restored, and a wonderful wooden temple added, the Hall of Compassion. Leisurely tours include a trail walk that amounts to a mini-pilgrimage. All welcome.