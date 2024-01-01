McBryde Sugar Company Cemetery

Waimea Canyon & the Westside

Recently unearthed following decades of neglect, this cemetery above Glass Beach has an impressive view. Worker camps encircled this area during the 19th-century sugar boom, and many laborers died in the tough conditions. The ornate Chinese and Japanese headstones are especially beautiful.

