Recently unearthed following decades of neglect, this cemetery above Glass Beach has an impressive view. Worker camps encircled this area during the 19th-century sugar boom, and many laborers died in the tough conditions. The ornate Chinese and Japanese headstones are especially beautiful.
McBryde Sugar Company Cemetery
Waimea Canyon & the Westside
