Polynesian Cultural Center

A cultural park owned by the Mormon Church, the PCC revolves around Polynesian-themed ʻvillages’ representing Hawaii, Samoa, Aotearoa (New Zealand), Fiji, Tahiti and Tonga. The admission price is steep, but this includes frequent village shows and a park-wide boat parade showcasing native dances.

Brigham Young University (BYU) students dressed in native garb demonstrate poi pounding, coconut-frond weaving, handicrafts, music and games. The evening Aliʻi Luau show and buffet, an add-on, is a real spectacle, with some authentic Hawaiian dances and foods. Afterwards you can see Ha: Breath of Life, a Polynesian song-and-dance revue that’s partly authentic, partly Bollywood-style extravaganza. Check online for ticket packages; advance discounts are sometimes offered. Numerous bus tours come here from Waikiki.