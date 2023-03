In 1919 Mormons constructed a smaller but still showy version of their Salt Lake City, UT, temple here at the foot of the Koʻolau Range. It was the first Mormon temple built outside the continental US, and today this dazzlingly white edifice may be the Windward Coast's most incongruous sight. There's a visitor center where volunteers will tell you about their faith, but nonbelievers are not allowed inside the temple itself.