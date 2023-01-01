When the tide is low you can wade from Malaekahana State Recreation Area's southern Kalanai Point to Mokuʻauia (Goat Island), a state bird sanctuary about 250yd offshore. The island has two attractive beaches that are perfect crescents of sand. The one on the northern side is good for swimming and snorkeling, and there's a good chance you'll have it to yourself. Use common sense when wading across to the island and don't go if conditions are unsuitable.

Consider wearing reef shoes and taking a flotation device for this adventure.