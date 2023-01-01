Laʻie Beach Park

A half-mile south of the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC) main entrance, this is an excellent bodysurfing beach, but the shore break can be brutal, thus its nickname, Pounders Beach. Around the corner at the northern end you'll find Bathtub Beach, a perfect playground for families with small children as a stretch of beach is protected by a shelf of limestone about 50ft offshore at lower tide times, creating a 'bathtub' of shallow water in which to wallow.