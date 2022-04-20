With its clear water, white sand and hala-tree backdrop, this famous crescent is a little gem; author James Michener once called it the only beach in the…
Hana & East Maui
Rugged and remote, East Maui is the go-to spot for Mauians looking to get away from it all. Instead of golf courses and beach resorts, you’ll see a place that’s hardly changed in ages. Overgrown jungles, lonely churches and narrow roads to the coast – it's wild yet welcoming. In slow-moving Hana you’ll learn to talk story – l-o-n-g story – with people who take a personal approach to everything. You'll want more than a few hours here. If you keep going ‒ and you should ‒ you'll reach Haleakala National Park, followed by sleepy Kipahulu, which makes Hana look urban. Then it’s a wild drive on the Piʻilani Hwy to Kaupo, where the main street has one building. Finally you’ll disappear into miles of open country on the back side of Haleakalā: one spectacular drive. From beginning to end you’ll find off-the-grid farms, under-the-radar restaurants, secluded beaches and voices from the past.
Explore Hana & East Maui
- HHamoa Beach
With its clear water, white sand and hala-tree backdrop, this famous crescent is a little gem; author James Michener once called it the only beach in the…
- WWailua Falls
Before you reach Kipahulu you’ll see orchids growing out of the rocks, and jungles of breadfruit and coconut trees. Around 0.3 miles after the 45-mile…
- CCharles Lindbergh’s Grave
Charles Lindbergh, the first man to fly nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean, moved to remote Kipahulu in 1968. After being diagnosed with terminal cancer,…
- Hana Bay Beach Park
Croquet by the beach? Why not? Welcome to Hana's version of the town plaza, a bayside park where children splash in the surf, picnickers enjoy the view…
- HHasegawa General Store
Need cash? Or maybe some screws? How about a bottle of Jim Beam? Or Ben & Jerry's Half-Baked Froyo? The narrow aisles inside this tin-roofed store are jam…
- NNu'u Bay
Reached via a short 4WD trail that's also walkable, this gorgeous empty bay is punctuated by a black-sand beach, archaeological sites and a protected…
- KKoki Beach
This picturesque tan beach sits at the base of red cliffs with views toward tiny ʻAlau Island. Bodysurfing is excellent here, as it's shallow for quite a…
- LLava Flow
This field of black ʻaʻa (rough, jagged lava) dates from the last volcanic eruption on the island, 400 to 500 years ago. The flow drops down the southeast…
- KKaupo Gap
Pull over to gaze at this dramatic volcanic rift that drops down the southern flank of Haleakalā. The Kaupo Trail descends through here from the crater of…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Hana & East Maui.
See
Hamoa Beach
With its clear water, white sand and hala-tree backdrop, this famous crescent is a little gem; author James Michener once called it the only beach in the…
See
Wailua Falls
Before you reach Kipahulu you’ll see orchids growing out of the rocks, and jungles of breadfruit and coconut trees. Around 0.3 miles after the 45-mile…
See
Charles Lindbergh’s Grave
Charles Lindbergh, the first man to fly nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean, moved to remote Kipahulu in 1968. After being diagnosed with terminal cancer,…
See
Hana Bay Beach Park
Croquet by the beach? Why not? Welcome to Hana's version of the town plaza, a bayside park where children splash in the surf, picnickers enjoy the view…
See
Hasegawa General Store
Need cash? Or maybe some screws? How about a bottle of Jim Beam? Or Ben & Jerry's Half-Baked Froyo? The narrow aisles inside this tin-roofed store are jam…
See
Nu'u Bay
Reached via a short 4WD trail that's also walkable, this gorgeous empty bay is punctuated by a black-sand beach, archaeological sites and a protected…
See
Koki Beach
This picturesque tan beach sits at the base of red cliffs with views toward tiny ʻAlau Island. Bodysurfing is excellent here, as it's shallow for quite a…
See
Lava Flow
This field of black ʻaʻa (rough, jagged lava) dates from the last volcanic eruption on the island, 400 to 500 years ago. The flow drops down the southeast…
See
Kaupo Gap
Pull over to gaze at this dramatic volcanic rift that drops down the southern flank of Haleakalā. The Kaupo Trail descends through here from the crater of…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Hana & East Maui
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.