The island of Maui is characterized by a delicate balance of lively nightlife, esteemed restaurants and mai tais on the beach, contrasted against secluded adventures, rugged terrain and rich Native Hawaiian culture.

Maui has been through a lot historically. In 1898, the Kingdom of Hawai‘i was annexed by the United States and later became a state, putting an end to the Hawaiian monarchy and Native Hawaiian autonomy on their own homeland. In the years that followed, foreign businessmen exploited the lands through plantations, development and tourism. And, tragically, on August 8, 2023, Maui experienced wildfires that killed more than 100 people and destroyed more than 2200 structures – including significant historical and cultural sites.

Tourism to the island has been a long-debated subject, with inhabitants trying to find the most sustainable way to preserve the land while also supporting the economy. The most important things to remember when visiting Maui and its neighboring islands are to educate yourself on the culture, respect the land and its people, and spend your money wisely by supporting local businesses.

November to April is the best season for whale watching on boat trips from Maui © jferrer / Getty Images

When should I go to Maui?

Maui is beautiful all year long, so there really isn’t a wrong time to go. People typically like to plan a vacation during Maui’s whale-watching season, which is in the wintertime from November to April. However, some water activities like jet skiing and parasailing aren’t available during this time, to protect these aquatic visitors. Even though it can rain at any time of the year, wet weather may be more prevalent during these months, causing hiking trails to be inaccessible. For surfers, though, winter has the best conditions.

High season, when Maui is the most busy and expensive, is during winter, summer and spring break. Low season is during spring (excluding spring break) and fall, and it's generally less busy and expensive during these seasons. However, in reality, Maui is comparatively expensive all the time.

Hurricane season is from June to November, but consulting a weather forecast before a trip is always a good idea.

How much time should I spend on Maui?

Your time on Maui is dependent on multiple factors, like how much money you have to spend and how far you’ve come.

You can have a really solid trip in three days: one day spent shopping and sightseeing, another day going on an adventure (like driving the Road to Hana), and another day relaxing at the beach or pool with plans for fine dining later.

However, more adventurous folks would probably prefer to stay up to a week, checking out the popular hiking trails like the Waiheʻe Ridge Trail, trying out water activities such as taking surfing lessons, spending some time in all the different parts of the island, and hitting up the popular local food spots.

More than a week – things may start getting expensive.

Watching the sunrise from the Haleakalā summit is a classic Maui experience © Lawrence Glass / Getty Images

Top things to do on Maui

A common saying in Hawaii is “mauka to makai” – mauka meaning mountain and makai meaning ocean. Therefore, a good way to experience the island is to do things in both mauka and makai.

Driving up to the Haleakalā summit to watch the sunrise is Maui’s top mauka activity. The mountain stretches up to about 10,000ft, displaying breathtaking views and a unique landscape. It also holds great significance in Hawaiian culture, and the Haleakalā National Park preserves the environment for endemic plants and animals.

Going out on a boat is a great makai activity. Whether it’s a whale-watching charter, a snorkel trip or a dinner cruise, you’ll enjoy your time on the water while getting an exclusive view of the island.

My favorite thing to do on Maui

As a Native Hawaiian born and raised on Maui, I know there’s not just one favorite thing to do. But what I find myself missing the most while I’m away at college is the food.

My first mission once I step off the plane is to buy some poke (pronounced poh-keh, not po-kee) at Foodland. I pair it with some laulau (pork or chicken and salted butterfish, wrapped in taro and ti leaves and steamed), lomi salmon and poi (steamed, mashed taro).

Maui also has a booming food truck scene, so it won't be long until you come across a parking lot with a few trucks and an eating area. These food trucks have even become the primary option for breakfast, lunch or dinner, as you can get a restaurant-quality meal just by walking up to the window. The range of cuisine among the food trucks is extensive, so there’s definitely something for everyone.

As for restaurants, I frequent Tin Roof and I also really enjoy Makawao Public House and Casanova in Makawao. Finally, I can’t forget Mama’s Fish House, an elevated dining experience set right in a cove.

Driving is by far the most convenient way to explore the island of Maui © darekm101 / Getty Images

Is it easy to get around Maui?

The easiest way to get around Maui is to rent a car. Public transportation doesn’t take you everywhere, rideshare apps can be unreliable and Maui isn’t especially walkable. With a car, you’ll have more freedom to explore whenever you want to.

Maui’s roads are pretty straightforward. There aren’t any three- to twenty-lane freeways, and the highest speed limit is 55mph.

The most difficult scenarios you'll encounter when getting around the island are winding roads, like the Road to Hana, or very narrow, one-lane roads. In these situations, just take it slow and drive carefully.

How much money do I need?

Hawaii is known to be an expensive destination. Just buying a plane ticket to Maui can be hundreds or even thousands of dollars depending on where you’re coming from.

Costs also add up when you're on the island. To put it in perspective, a gallon of milk typically costs $7–10 at a regular grocery store, and a carton of eggs would be more or less $6. A plate lunch is usually $15–25, and gas is around $4–5 per gallon.

Basic hotels, hostels and Airbnbs will be around $100–200 per night, while higher-end hotels and resorts can reach $1000 per night.

Prepare to budget over $1000 per person, depending on how long you’re staying and what you plan on doing. Spending an average of $2500–3000 per person for a one-week trip is typical, if you’re staying in an average hotel, using a rental car and doing multiple activities. For a couple or family, it may be less per person, considering you’re bundling things together like staying in the same hotel room.

Be sure to pack hiking shoes when you visit Maui © M Swiet Productions / Getty Images

What should I pack?

Maui can feel very humid to a lot of outsiders, so pack clothing that will keep you cool. However, if you are visiting Haleakalā National Park or staying in the upcountry Maui area, you’ll most likely need warmer clothing. Maui overall is very windy, so a windbreaker jacket would be good to have on hand.

Pack smart clothing for going out to certain places such as restaurants – don’t be fooled by the relaxed aura of the island; you can’t dress casually or like you just came from the beach everywhere you go.

For footwear, a pair of hiking or activity shoes and a pair of slippers (aka flip flops/sandals) is a must.

There are many things that it's prohibited to bring to the islands, so consult the state’s requirements for what you can and can’t bring.

Is it okay to visit Maui after the wildfires?

The wildfires mostly burned through the town of Lahaina, located on the west side of Maui, and displaced many of the residents to other parts of the island. A vacation to Maui in the aftermath is OK, but there are many things a visitor must remember during their time on the island.

Avoid the burn site or, if you have to drive through it, don’t gawk or exploit it. Avoiding the burn site is easy, as it covers a small part of the island and there are plenty of things to do in other areas.

Support local businesses – especially ones affected by the fires – by shopping at farmers markets or farms instead of grocery stores, and eating at food trucks or locally owned restaurants. On top of that, generously tip anyone who serves you. You can even donate to specific causes, including the food bank, the humane society or to Native Hawaiian nonprofits.

Look for hotel-style accommodations instead of homeshares. This helps relieve some of the stress these kinds of rentals have placed on local housing. Avoid buying housing or properties, as homes for Hawaiians and locals are scarce.

Learn about the fire and how it affected Maui’s people. Look at a map to learn about the landscape and what parts of the island were affected. If you’d like to do more to help, check out these volunteer opportunities.

The "shaka" hand gesture is a friendly sign of acknowledgement © Nikita M production / Shutterstock

How can I be a good visitor?

Hawaiʻi is home to a rich cultural heritage, so showing respect is crucial. The “aloha spirit” is not simply gained, it is earned.

One of the main pieces of advice many people will tell you is to come educated on the culture and the history. Some good topics to research are the Kingdom of Hawai‘i, the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i, Native Hawaiian culture, Hawaiian sovereignty and the Hawaiian renaissance.

Asking locals and Hawaiians questions is a great way to further your knowledge and can even make your trip more enriching and immersive. Just avoid vacuous questions like “Do you go to the beach every day?” or “Do you live in a grass hut?”

When on vacation, it’s easy to let your mind slip into autopilot, but be courteous by not getting in anyone’s way (especially if you are in a big group) or by being too loud.

You may come across a marked sacred cultural site; in this case, obey the signage and keep a respectful distance.

Locals are all about showing kindness to one another, often waving or throwing out the “shaka” gesture in certain scenarios. For example, if a car lets you cross the street, or if you’re driving and another car lets you merge in, if someone does it to you, acknowledge them with a wave or shaka – and don’t forget a smile.

What is a Hawaiian?

“Hawaiian” refers to the people of Native Hawaiian descent, the Indigenous people of Hawaiʻi who stem from ancestors who inhabited the land before contact was made by any outsider. “Hawaiian” does not refer to anyone who simply lives in the state of Hawaii.

Hawaiians have their own language, their own traditions and their own beliefs that have been practiced since the dawn of time. The people of ancient Hawaiʻi were highly skilled, intelligent and dignified, essentially creating their own science to care for and protect the land as well as voyage across the Pacific. The Hawaiian monarchs and the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi were established in the 1800s, and Hawaiʻi was recognized as an independent nation by the United States until the overthrow of the kingdom. Fun fact: the ʻIolani Palace was the first royal residence in the world to be lit by electricity.

However, Hawaiians and their culture experienced near extinction in the early 1900s due to ethnocide by foreign settlers – Hawaiians were punished and banned from speaking their native language, dancing hula or practicing anything related to the culture.

The population of Hawaiians has been slim. Their numbers have grown over the years, but it is rare to find someone who is full Hawaiian.

Within the past few decades, Hawaiʻi has experienced a renaissance of Hawaiian culture led by strong activists and nonprofit organizations. However, Hawaiians continue to fight for their rights.